Cwm LLC Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,350,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

NYSE:AIT opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $223.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

