Cwm LLC Raises Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

