Cwm LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $208,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.