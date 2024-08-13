CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $300.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -423.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.89. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

