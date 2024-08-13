CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.89. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $100,797,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

