Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s current price.
Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.
