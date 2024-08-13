Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s current price.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cytek Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

