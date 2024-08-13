Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $4,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,848 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

