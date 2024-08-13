Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

