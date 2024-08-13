Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.