Czech National Bank Acquires 2,209 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.