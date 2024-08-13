Czech National Bank Acquires 2,434 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Nucor by 52.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Nucor by 18.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

