Czech National Bank Acquires 61,635 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Kenvue Price Performance
NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kenvue Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.