Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

