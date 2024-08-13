Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $201.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

