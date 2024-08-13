Czech National Bank Buys 1,523 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $262.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.26. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

