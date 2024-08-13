Czech National Bank Buys 291 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 860 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,363. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,378.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,408.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,336.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.