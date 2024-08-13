Czech National Bank Buys 3,554 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,360 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,365 shares of company stock worth $3,509,502. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

