Czech National Bank Buys 5,184 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

MNST opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

