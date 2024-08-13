Czech National Bank Buys 561 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.0 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $960.11 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $929.49 and a 200 day moving average of $949.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

