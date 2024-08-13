Czech National Bank Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,236 shares of company stock worth $20,930,643 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.