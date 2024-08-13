Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.81. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $274.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

