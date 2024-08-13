Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $116,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 6.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 4.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 53.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

