Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

