Czech National Bank Has $2.10 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $217.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $219.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $3,903,983. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

