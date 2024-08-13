Czech National Bank Has $5.66 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Shares of XEL opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

