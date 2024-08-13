Czech National Bank Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.5 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

