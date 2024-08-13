Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cencora by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %

COR stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

