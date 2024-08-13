Czech National Bank Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,431 shares of company stock worth $4,426,243 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

