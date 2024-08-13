Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 478,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

