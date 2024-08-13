Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

