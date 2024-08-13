Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

