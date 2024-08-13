Czech National Bank Purchases 499 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $344.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.27. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

