Czech National Bank Purchases 6,795 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.