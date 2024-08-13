Czech National Bank Purchases 6,795 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.