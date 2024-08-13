Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

