Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $475.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.50. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

