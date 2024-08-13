DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.