DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.
PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
