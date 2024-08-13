Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $6.38. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 46,231 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

