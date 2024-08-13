DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in July

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

