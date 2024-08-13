Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

