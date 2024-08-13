Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $910.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $910.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.79.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $819.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $796.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

