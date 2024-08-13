Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $5.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NASDAQ DH opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $439.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 162,432 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

