Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DSX
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diana Shipping
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is eBay’s AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.