Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

