Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

