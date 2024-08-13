Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17,506.13

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £175.06 ($223.52) and last traded at GBX 174.90 ($2.23), with a volume of 10474820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.20 ($2.22).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,179,273.97). 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

