Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

