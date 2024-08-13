Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

