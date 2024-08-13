Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

