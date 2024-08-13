Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

