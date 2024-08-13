Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NYSE D opened at $54.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

