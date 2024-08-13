Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target Cut to GBX 390 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 390 ($4.98) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.51).

DOM opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 332.76. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 409.80 ($5.23).

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,538.30). 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

